Orlando
Published

Orlando family of five, including two children, found dead in apparent murder-suicide: police

Three adults and two children were found dead in the Orlando home

By Paul Best | Fox News
A family of five was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in southeast Orlando on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. 

Officers were called to the home for a welfare check around 1 p.m. and found the bodies of three adults and two children after entering the house.

A family of five died in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home on Tuesday.

A family of five died in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home on Tuesday. (Fox 35 Orlando)

Their identities were not immediately released as police notify next of kin.

FLORIDA WOMAN ON TRIAL FOR KITCHEN-KNIFE MURDER OF EX-NBA EXECUTIVE HUSBAND

Justin Rossilini, a neighbor who lives across the street from the two-story home, told the Orlando Sentinel the family included an adult son and two little girls around the ages of 6 and 7.

"I’ve had the past two days off. We’ve been home. I didn’t hear anything," he told the local newspaper, noting that the family had just moved in a couple of months ago.

A neighbor said the family had just moved in a couple of months ago.

A neighbor said the family had just moved in a couple of months ago. (Fox 35 Orlando)

A large police presence could be seen in the Lake Nona Region neighborhood.

Law enforcement did not immediately release a cause of death or what led to the murder-suicide.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 