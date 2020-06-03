Expand / Collapse search
George Floyd
Orlando man tried stabbing police with syringe during George Floyd protest, police allege

By Fox 35 Orlando | Fox News
Even though protests on Tuesday in Orlando were mostly peaceful, some arrests were made.

Orlando Police said that one of the arrests made was because a man tried to stab several police officers with an exposed syringe.

Ramsey Moore was arrested in the alleged stabbing attempt.

Ramsey Moore was arrested in the alleged stabbing attempt.

They said that the incident occurred while a crowd of protesters gathered at Robinson and Rosalind around 7:30 p.m.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Ramsey Moore, has reportedly been charged with Attempted Aggravated Battery.

