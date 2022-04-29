ICE struggles with growing crowds outside Florida facility amid migrant surge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Florida is becoming increasingly crowded with migrants who have been ordered to report.

The ICE office in Orlando became a gathering point for migrants of all backgrounds and statuses who are required to check in with immigration officials after being released into the U.S., Fox 35 Orlando reports. The drastic spike of people in the area has raised worries for people's safety.

"The scenes outside of the Orlando ICE office are very concerning. We are sending out a letter this week to request a more orderly appointment schedule, additional personnel and other resources," Rep. Darren Soto told local outlet News 6 in a statement.

Migrants are camping out in a line, hoping for an appointment with an ICE officer.

This week has seen hundreds of migrants coming and going.

People who have recently crossed the Southern border legally or illegally are required to check in at ICE offices like the one in Orlando, a spokesman told Fox 35.

President Biden's administration will comply with an upcoming order from a federal judge in Louisiana that is expected to block the removal of COVID-19 border restrictions .

The restrictions are included in Title 42, a Trump-era health measure that has been used to deport more than 1 million migrants. The Biden administration had previously planned to end Title 42 May 23, a move many critics have said would have resulted in an unmanageable surge of illegal immigration.

Both Republican and Democratic members of Congress expressed concern with that plan earlier in April, however. Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly said April 16 the DHS plan was inadequate.

