Oregon woman held without bail after video shows her allegedly pushing 3-year-old onto train tracks

An Oregon woman is being held without bail after she was arraigned Thursday for allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks while the child and mother were waiting at a Portland train station, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

Brianna Lace Workman, 32, is accused of shoving the child face-first onto the tracks of the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland without "provocation."

A bystander rescued the child from the tracks before a train came.

VIOLENT SUBWAY SHOVE CAUGHT ON CAMERA SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER MAYOR PROMISED TO FLOOD WITH POLICE

The 3-year-old suffered a severe headache and a red mark on their forehead from hitting their face on the track, the release said.

Surveillance video released by the district attorney’s office of the incident appears to show the suspect jump up from where she was sitting on a bench on the platform and push the child, who was standing in front of her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Workman was charged with attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct in the second degree and recklessly endangering another person.