Violent subway shove caught on camera sparks outrage after mayor promised to flood with police

A man in New York City was pushed onto subway tracks this weekend as crime within the city's transportation system reaches record highs and after the mayor promised to flood subways with a police presence.

Video released by the NYPD shows a suspect on the platform of the E 149 St & Southern Blvd subway station just before noon on Saturday. The suspect is seen staring at a man on the platform before charging at him from behind as a train was approaching.

The victim has only been identified as a 26-year-old male. Witnesses helped pull the man to the platform before the train could hit him, according to the NYPD.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his legs and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, who was wearing a black jacket and black and white pants, fled the scene.

"The individual being sought is described as a male with a medium complexion, large black hair, facial hair and a medium build, last seen wearing a black winter jacket, camouflage pants and camouflage sandals," the NYPD said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Monday.

The incident comes after the New York City subway system notched a 25-year-high in murders in recent years.

Since 2020, there have been 21 killings in the subway system, the New York Post reported last week. The figure is more than the 20 murders recorded between 2008 and 2019 combined, according to the data.

Mayor Eric Adams promised more police presence within the subway system back in April.

"We're going to start taking very aggressive actions to make sure police are patrolling our subway system and not patrolling the iPhone," said Adams at the time.

Subway riders this month are reporting they would like to see more police presence, arguing that safety is a top concern before they get to a train station.

"I worry about the safety, yes. It's a hard environment," one man told CBS News.

"I check what time the train comes and then I go. They should have more cops in the stations," Manhattan commuter Maria Berrios told the outlet.

Another New Yorker said he has given up on taking the subway and rides his bike to get around the city.

In one of the tragic deaths in the subway system this year, 40-year-old Michele Go was pushed to her death onto subway tracks at Times Square when the R train approached. The murder was highlighted as an example of Asian discrimination, and set off calls to "stop Asian hate."

The suspect in the case was a homeless man who was sent to a psychiatric facility after prosecutors determined he was mentally unfit to stand trial, according to Reuters.