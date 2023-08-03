Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Oregon train crash leaves 3 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital: 'tragic and unfortunate'

Gervais is a city in Marion County, located about 15 miles from Salem, Oregon

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A freight train in Oregon crashed into a passenger vehicle Wednesday night, leaving three of its occupants dead and injuring another, officials said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office the train struck the car near Gervais and that the fourth person in the car was airlifted to a hospital, KVAL reported. Gervais is a city in Marion County, located about 15 miles from Salem, Oregon.

"This is a tragic and unfortunate situation," Sgt. Don Parise said in a statement to the outlet.

Train tracks

A freight train in Oregon crashed into a passenger vehicle Wednesday night, leaving three of its occupants dead. (Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He added: "We just want to encourage people to please be careful when crossing any railroads, whether you’re in a vehicle, on foot or bicycle, just take your time, be extra cautious, look both ways and make sure it’s clear before you proceed."

Marion County officials closed Keene Road Northeast for several hours after the crash, KVAL reported.

A stop sign near tracks

Marion County officials closed Keene Road Northeast for several hours after the crash. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A train

Gervais is a city in Marion County, located about 15 miles from Salem, Oregon. (Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Marion County Sheriff's Office for additional information but did not immediately receive a response.

The incident remains under investigation.