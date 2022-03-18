Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Shots fired near Oregon shopping mall

Authorities have not disclosed whether anyone was injured

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shots were fired Friday near an Oregon shopping mall, police said.

The Salem Police Department advised people to avoid the downtown area near the Salem Center mall after reports of shots fired around 2:15 p.m. Authorities were re-routing traffic from the area. Local reports said police were searching for a suspect. 

Police initially stressed that the shooting was not an active shooter incident before saying that it was a short time later. Fox News has reached out to the police department. 

Salem-Keizer Public Schools said it placed its Downtown Learning Center and the Howard Street Charter School on lockdown due to the police activity. 

Students were not being released during the lockdown and parents were asked to not go to the school's campus. 

Amirah Montaner, 19, told the Statesman Journal she was inside the mall when shots were fired. She said she saw a group of kids yell at another group of kids outside the mall before overhearing someone in the group telling someone to show a gun.  

The Salem Center in downtown Salem, Oregon. Authorities responded to the area Friday after reports of shots fired. 

The Salem Center in downtown Salem, Oregon. Authorities responded to the area Friday after reports of shots fired.  (Google Maps)

"He shot four or five times before he ran off. I looked up and I see smoke coming out of the gun as he's running and still shooting," she said. "It took me a second to register it actually happened. I ran in the opposite direction."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think what's the most shocking is they looked like they were about my age or younger," she added. "He wasn't necessarily even looking at what he was shooting. He was just kind of shooting."

Authorities have not disclosed if anyone was injured or if an arrest has been made. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money