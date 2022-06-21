Expand / Collapse search
Oregon
Published

Oregon psychiatric patient wanted for crimes in two states arrested after escaping hospital, police say

Jeremy Allbritton escaped from the Bend, Oregon hospital Monday before he was arrested hours later and charged with several crimes, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man charged with crimes in Oregon and California briefly escaped a psychiatric unit before he was taken back into police custody. 

The St. Charles Medical Center notified the Bend Police Department that Jeremy Allbritton, 41, had arrived back at the hospital at around 11:30 p.m. Monday. 

He was reported missing hours earlier at 8:30 a.m. He had recently assaulted hospital staff and was considered dangerous, the Bend Police Department said

He was not armed when he left the hospital. 

OREGON GROWTH SITE HAS 12K MARIJUANA PLANTS AND 3K POUNDS OF POT SEIZED

  • Jeremy Allbritton Oregon inmate escape
    Image 1 of 2

    Jeremy Allbritton, 41, escaped from an Oregon psychiatric unit on Monday but was arrested hours later, police said.  (Bend Police Department )

  • Jeremy Allbritton mugshot police profile
    Image 2 of 2

    An image of Jeremy Allbritton's right arm. He faces criminal charges in California and Oregon, authorities said.  (Bend Police Department)

Authorities did not specify the crimes he was wanted for. At the time of disappearance, Allbritton took off his reddish-pink hospital scrub short-sleeved top but was still wearing his green hospital scrub bottoms, police said. 

He was not wearing any shoes, they said. 

After his arrest, he was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of coercion, menacing, fourth-degree assault and harassment, as well as two Deschutes County warrants, a California warrant and a violation of his release agreement. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.