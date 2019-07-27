Search underway for boy, 2, after parents found dead in Montana

Police in Southern Oregon are searching for a 2-year-old boy after his parents were found dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana.

Aiden Salcido's parents, Daniel Salcido, 21, and Hannah Janiak, 24, were first reported missing to the Medford Police Department on June 11, FOX 12 in Oregon reported.

The couple were involved in a police pursuit and crash in Kalispell, Mont., on Wednesday that ended when they ran over a spike strip and police found both of them dead in the car with gunshot wounds. Salcido apparently shot Janiak then himself, police reportedly said.

Aiden was not inside the car at the time and there was no evidence he had been inside recently, police said, according to FOX 12.

Janiak was supposed to start serving a prison sentence in Jackson County, Ore., on June 11 for a 2018 burglary to which Salcido was also linked, but she never showed up.

Felony arrest warrants were issued for Janiak on June 24.

Family members told police they hadn’t seen any of the three. They also said the family was homeless and often camped in Medford, FOX 12 reported.

The FBI is assisting with the search.