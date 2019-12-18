Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oregon
Published

Oregon bank stabbing kills at least 1; suspect caught

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A suspect stabbed multiple victims, one fatally, at a Wells Fargo bank in a shopping center in Oregon on Wednesday morning, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

The suspect stabbed the victims at a bank in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Beaverton, less than 10 miles outside Portland. Officers said there were three victims.

The suspect stole a car and drove away before being captured by police in a residential neighborhood a few miles away, according to Fox 12 Oregon.

OREGON COFFEE SHOP OWNER TEMPORARILY CLOSES STORE, WORKS FOR TERMINALLY ILL COMPETITOR

Washington County dispatchers said the call began as a report of a bank robbery and medical crews arrived first on the scene.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The victims' names have not yet been released. Wells Fargo could not immediately be reached for comment.