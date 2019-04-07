Opening statements loom in ex-cop's murder trial

Jurors could hear opening statements soon in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.

Attorneys will continue questioning potential jurors in the case Monday. Mohamed Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual Australian-U.S. citizen who was shot when she approached his squad car.

Attorneys spent last week paring a pool of 75. If they settle Monday on a panel of 12 jurors and four alternates, opening statements and testimony would follow.

The judge is considering a media request to allow access to graphic evidence shown to the jury. Noor has joined the challenge to evidence restrictions.