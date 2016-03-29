One dead, seven injured in Va. warehouse rack collapse

One person was killed and as many as seven others injured in a shelving rack collapse at a food warehouse in northern Virginia Tuesday, the Washington Post reported.

One worker was killed and four people were hospitalized after the 30-foot-high, 150-foot-long shelving unit collapsed on them at Reinhart Foodservice near Manassas.

At least two of the injuries were considered to be serious, Prince William County Fire and Rescue battallion chief Thomas Jarman told the paper.

Jarman also confirmed the lone death.

Three people were left with minor injuries following the incident.

Manassas is located about 30 miles west of Washington, D.C.