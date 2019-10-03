One dead, 2 injured in Washington senior living facility shooting; suspect in custody

A shooting on Thursday at a senior living apartment building in downtown Vancouver, Wash., left one person dead and two others injured, according to officials.

A suspect was taken into custody after he'd briefly barricaded himself in his apartment, the Vancouver Fire Department said, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

The two people who were injured were listed in "satisfactory condition" at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, according to the fire department.

Investigators said shots were fired in the lobby. It was not clear at the time of publication whether the casualty and injured pair were staffers, residents or visitors to the complex.

Police first received a call about an active-shooter situation at 2:10 p.m. PT; hostage negotiators were able to communicate with the suspect by 3 p.m., Fox 12 Oregon reported.

The FBI Seattle Division responded to the scene, as did an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Streets around the area were closed while police continued their investigation.

Some of the building's residents were evacuated and others were told to shelter in place, Fox 12 said.

Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle released a statement: "[...] Our hearts go out to the victims and their families as they deal with this tragedy. I commend our police officers, fire and EMS personnel who quickly responded to the scene. I have the utmost confidence in our officers as they work to resolve the situation."

