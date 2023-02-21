Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Oklahoma woman dies in skydiving accident

OK woman was spinning, unable to recover before hitting the ground

Associated Press
Police in eastern Oklahoma say a 44-year-old woman was killed after crashing to the ground while skydiving.

Heather Glasgow of Poteau died at a hospital after the fall Saturday afternoon, according to police in Sallisaw.

"An unknown issue arose during the skydive," according to a statement from Sallisaw police.

Witnesses told investigators that Glasgow’s parachute had opened, but she was spinning and did not recover before hitting the ground in Sallisaw, near the Arkansas state line and about 150 miles east of Oklahoma City, police said.

Oklahoma police said that a woman died during a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. 

It was not clear how far Glasgow fell and a police spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Police said Glasgow had completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her death,

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting in the investigation.

The FAA said in a statement that it is investigating the packing of the main and reserve parachutes while local authorities are in charge of other aspects of the investigation.