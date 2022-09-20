Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State Bureau investigating fatal shooting by law enforcement officer following slow-speed chase

OK law enforcement were chasing a man when he began shooting at them, injuring a state trooper

Associated Press
The fatal shooting of a man by a law enforcement officer in western Oklahoma is under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Police in Weatherford asked the OSBI for assistance in the shooting death last week of Colby Archer, 39, following a slow-speed chase in the city about 65 miles west of Oklahoma City, the OSBI said Monday.

Archer led Weatherford and state police on the chase Friday after he pulled a gun on a person outside a business, according to the OSBI.

OKLAHOMA SHERIFF'S DEPUTY FATALLY SHOOTS KNIFE-WIELDING MAN AFTER RESPONDING TO MENTAL-HEALTH CALL

An Oklahoma law enforcement officer shot a man following a slow-speed chase. The shooting is being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OKLAHOMA APPEALS COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF OFFICER IN TEEN'S DEATH LAWSUIT

Archer eventually stopped and began shooting at officers, who returned fire and killed him, the OSBI said.

The agency said a state trooper suffered a minor, undisclosed injury and was treated at a local hospital.

The names of the officers were not released.

OKLAHOMA INMATE FOUND DEAD WAS PLAINTIFF IN 'BABY SHARK' LAWSUIT

The OSBI said it will submit a report to the district attorney, who will determine whether the shooting was justified.