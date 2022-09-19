Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma sheriff's deputy fatally shoots knife-wielding man after responding to mental-health call

OK deputy commanded man to put down weapon, shot him when he didn't comply

Associated Press
A sheriff's deputy in Oklahoma shot and killed a knife-wielding man after responding to a mental-health call in the town of Covington, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The agency said in a press release that 35-year-old Weston Cassody grabbed a knife and began threatening the Garfield County Sheriff’s deputy after the deputy entered the home on Saturday. The deputy commanded Cassody to put down the weapon and shot him when he didn't comply.

A relative of Cassody had called police to report a mental health situation involving the man.

An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man while responding to a mental health call. The man threatened officers with a knife.

Cassody was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

The OSBI did not release the name of the deputy or any other information while the investigation into the shooting continues.