Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma quadruple homicide: Suspect charged in execution-style murders at marijuana farm

Prosecutors say the man went to the marijuana farm and demanded his $300,000 investment back before opening fire

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Oklahoma prosecutors formally charged a man with four counts of first-degree murder on Friday, about two weeks after he allegedly killed four workers at a marijuana farm and fled the state. 

Chen Wu, 45, was arrested in Florida on Nov. 22 after a car tag reader flagged his vehicle. 

This photo released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Chen Wu following his arrest by the Miami Beach Police on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in South Florida. 

This photo released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Chen Wu following his arrest by the Miami Beach Police on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in South Florida.  (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)

Prosecutors wrote in court filings that Wu went to the pot farm, located about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, and demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars that he had invested in the operation. 

"Eyewitnesses to the murders have stated that [Wu] demanded $300,000 be handed over to him by other employees of the marijuana operation, as a return of a portion of his ‘investment’ in the enterprise," Assistant District Attorney Austin Murrey wrote in court filings. "The fact that it could not be handed over on a moment’s notice is what precipitated the mass murder."

ATHENA STRAND'S GRANDFATHER SAYS HE FORGAVE FEDEX DRIVER ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING, MURDERING 7-YEAR-OLD 

Four Chinese nationals were killed in the shooting and a fifth person was wounded. 

This photo provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows Wu Chen, the suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma.

This photo provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows Wu Chen, the suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP)

Medical marijuana was legalized in Oklahoma in 2018. At least 75% of each operation must be owned by an Oklahoma resident, but the application for a license at the farm where the quadruple homicide took place was fraudulently obtained, according to KFOR. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors filed a motion for Wu to be held without bond. An attorney for Wu was not listed in court records. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest