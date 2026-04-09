Oklahoma principal shot in leg is praised for tackling school shooter: 'He is a hero'

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An Oklahoma principal who was shot in the leg while tackling a school shooter on Tuesday was hailed a hero for stopping the gunman and preventing a worse tragedy, officials said.

Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore and other staff spotted the gunman, later identified as 20-year-old former student Victor Hawkins, and immediately jumped into action to subdue him, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

"The principal of the school had noticed that an adult male subject, 20 years old, had stepped foot into the school with a gun," OSBI spokesperson Hunter McKee told KOCO-TV. "When the principal noticed this, he quickly stepped in, as well as other staff. The subject was able to fire multiple rounds, where the principal was hurt, but no one else was."

Moore was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

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"The actions of the staff and the principal stepping in as soon as they saw a subject with a firearm saved lives today," McKee told the outlet.

The shooting unfolded around 2:21 p.m., according to authorities. The school was placed on lockdown until officers cleared the scene, and students were later reunited with their families.

Moore and other staff subdued the gunman until officers responded and arrested Hawkins.

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"I know the word gets thrown around quite a bit, but he is a hero today," Pauls Valley Superintendent Brett Knight said of Moore while speaking to reporters at the scene.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt also praised Moore in a statement, saying that he "acted bravely to protect students’ lives."

"Sarah and I are praying for his quick recovery," Stitt said. "I’m thankful for the swift response from law enforcement and school staff, and I’m grateful no students were harmed."

A motive for the shooting was unclear, officials said.

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Hawkins was booked into the Garvin County Jail.

The 20-year-old was charged Wednesday with one count each of shooting with intent to kill and carrying a weapon to a public assembly, and two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm. His bond was set at $1 million.