Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma lottery winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 8

The estimated jackpots were $4.88 million, $135 million and $291 million

Associated Press
These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

02-10-17-31-34

(two, ten, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-four)

Lotto America

02-11-17-41-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3

(two, eleven, seventeen, forty-one, forty-six; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $4.88 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Pick 3

1-7-1

(one, seven, one)

Powerball

03-07-33-50-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(three, seven, thirty-three, fifty, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $291 million

