Oklahoma lottery winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 8
The estimated jackpots were $4.88 million, $135 million and $291 million
These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
02-10-17-31-34
(two, ten, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Lotto America
02-11-17-41-46, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3
(two, eleven, seventeen, forty-one, forty-six; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $4.88 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
Pick 3
1-7-1
(one, seven, one)
Powerball
03-07-33-50-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(three, seven, thirty-three, fifty, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291 million