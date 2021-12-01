Oklahoma man tries to shoot wife, police at Tulsa Airport over apparent domestic situation

An Oklahoma man confronted his wife in a parking garage after her flight arrived at Tulsa International Airport late Tuesday and attempted to shoot her before trading fire with airport police, authorities said.

Airport police were escorting the woman to her brother's car after learning that her husband had threatened to harm her when she landed, Tulsa police said. During the escort, authorities said the woman's husband shot at them.

Airport police returned fire, striking the man in the foot, said Tulsa Police Capt. Jerrod Hart. A bullet struck an airport officer in his chest but he was wearing a protective vest that shielded him, Hart said.

Also caught in the crossfire was an airport transport van carrying five people, two of whom were hit with shrapnel, Hart told FOX23 Tulsa, adding that they were expected to be okay.

The man who opened fire was taken to a hospital. The woman and her brother weren't hurt, authorities said.

Hart said that the apparent domestic situation began in Houston, Texas. Investigators said that the man believed his wife was cheating on him while in Houston and threatened to kill her once she landed in Tulsa, KTUL-TV reported.

Authorities have not yet released the husband’s name or detailed any charges he may face. Police said they were still investigating why the man confronted his wife and attempted to shoot her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.