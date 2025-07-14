Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma livestock farmer killed by water buffaloes he purchased just one day before fatal attack

Police forced to shoot both animals to reach victim and protect emergency personnel at the scene

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
A Jones, Oklahoma, farmer was attacked and killed by a pair of water buffaloes he acquired at a livestock auction just a day earlier, according to police.

The Jones Police Department said Monday that officers responded to an emergency call just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, regarding an individual who was attacked by water buffalo at a farm.

When first responders arrived, they were unable to reach the victim, later identified as Bradley McMichael, because of the aggressive behavior of a water buffalo.

In order to allow safe access to McMichael, officials shot and killed one of the water buffalo.

File photo of water buffalo

FILE – A farmer in Oklahoma sustained multiple lacerations to his body from water buffaloes he purchased a day before he was attacked by the animals on July 11, 2025. (Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The officers then gained entry to the scene and discovered that McMichaels had sustained multiple deep lacerations that proved to be fatal.

When investigators were processing the scene, a second water buffalo started to become more and more agitated and began to pose a threat to emergency personnel.

Police said the second animal was killed to ensure everyone on the scene was safe.

A preliminary investigation determined that the two water buffaloes were responsible for the fatal injuries McMichael sustained.

Investigators also learned McMichael purchased the two water buffaloes at a livestock auction on July 10, just a day before he was killed.

A black Water Buffalo

FILE – An Oklahoma man was attacked by two newly acquired water buffaloes on his farm on July 11, 2025. (Michael Bahlo/picture alliance via Getty Image)

Detectives suspect McMichael became trapped inside the water buffalo enclosure while he was tending to his new animals.

Amy Smith, McMichael’s ex-wife, told television station KFOR  his passion was caring for livestock.

"The cattle farming, that’s his thing," Smith told the station. "He’s been here his whole life, and he’s done that his whole life.

"So, he’s an experienced cattle handler and a farmer," she added.

