'Unhappy cow' sends Texas rancher flying to hospital in airlift rescue after unexpected attack

A Leon County, Texas, rancher was airlifted to a hospital and another person was taken by ambulance after being attacked by what officials called "an unhappy cow" on Monday morning.

In a post on Facebook, Leon County Emergency Management (LCEM) said "AirMed 12 N" picked up an injured rancher who had been "attacked by an unhappy cow."

FOX 26 in Houston reported that EMS responded at about 9 a.m. to the area, which is located nearly 90 miles east of Waco, Texas, and nearly half-way between Houston and Dallas.

Responding units included LCEM and other emergency medical crews from the area.

Officials did not identify the people who were injured by the cow nor did they disclose the severity of their injuries.

The reason the cow became unhappy remains unknown.

This is not the first time an animal has turned on its caretaker.

In April 2022, an Irish man was attacked by a rooster with a history of attacking people, according to reports.

The Irish Examiner in Cork, Ireland, reported that Jasper Kraus was allegedly attacked by a Brahma chicken that was moved to his property in Ballinasloe after it attacked a child.

During a judicial inquiry into the matter, Garda Eoine Browne said he responded to reports of a sudden death on April 28, 2022, and when he arrived, he spoke to paramedics who said CPR attempts to revive the victim were unsuccessful.

Kraus was in the kitchen and on the ground in a pool of blood when Brown arrived and appeared to be suffering from a single wound on the back of one of his legs.

Kraus’s daughter said during the inquiry that she realized the rooster must have caused her father’s death after she saw blood on its claws. She also revealed the same rooster had previously attacked her daughter.

Corey O’Keefe, a tenant at Kraus’s house, was questioned about the incident and said he returned home from work at 8 a.m. that morning, fed the animals and asked Kraus how he was doing before heading off to bed. A little while later, O’Keefe reported, Kraus was screaming for help.

When O’Keefe went out to see what was wrong, he saw blood spurting from a large wound on the back of Kraus’s calf, along with two other scratches.

The victim went in and out of consciousness, O’Keefe reportedly said, and at one point said the word "rooster." Kraus was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner recorded Kraus’s death as misadventure, or an accident, describing the incident as a dreadful experience for the family.