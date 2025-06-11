Yellowstone tourist gored by bison after group of visitors approached it too closely

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey tourist was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park after a large group of visitors approached the animal too closely, officials said.

The 30-year-old man from Randolph was struck around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

"The individual sustained minor injuries and was treated and transported by emergency medical personnel," it said.

The incident is the second time this year a person has been injured by a bison at Yellowstone.

In the first incident on May 4, a 47-year-old tourist from Cape Coral, Fla., was gored by a bison "after he approached it too closely" in the Lake Village area, the NPS said.

That man suffered minor injuries as well.

Park officials said, "Wild animals can be aggressive if people don’t respect their space" and "It is your responsibility to stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals -- bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes -- and at least 100 yards away from bears, wolves, and cougars."

"If wildlife approach you, move away to always maintain these safe viewing distances," the NPS continued. "Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."

The NPS added that there were two reported incidents of people being injured by bison at Yellowstone in 2024, and one in 2023.