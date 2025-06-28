Horrified tourists watch as bison boils to death in Yellowstone hot spring

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tourists at Yellowstone National Park witnessed a bison’s tragic death on June 21, when the animal fell into the near-boiling waters of the Grand Prismatic Spring at Midway Geyser Basin, near Old Faithful.

A witness who posted photos of the incident on social media said the bison took a few steps into a shallow area before turning around and stepping out quickly. The animal then apparently paused before turning back and stepping into a deeper area, where it became trapped and was unable to free itself.

"Unfortunately, I witnessed the bison drowning in the Grand Prismatic Springs early yesterday morning. It took a few steps into a shallow area to the right of the pool, it turned around and stepped out very quickly. It stood for a moment, then turned back towards the spring and stepped into a deeper section then couldn’t get out despite trying its best. I have a video of it coming up to take its last breath but it’s a tough watch," Louise Howard wrote in a Facebook post with the photos.

Howard told CBS News that "as hard as it tried, it couldn’t get out."

Michael Poland, the scientist-in-charge at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, told CBS News that while it is rare, it is not unheard of for animals to fall into hot springs. He said scientists have found skeletons at hot springs in the park. According to Poland, the bison died "very quickly" and most likely boiled to death.

"This bison carcass is basically sitting in a pool of nearly boiling water, and ... that boiling water will eat away at the organic material, the tissues, and eventually there will just be some bone," Poland said, according to NBC News.

The Grand Prismatic Spring is 300 feet wide, and its waters can reach up to 192 degrees Fahrenheit.