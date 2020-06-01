Oklahoma deputies take a knee in solidarity, hug protesters demanding justice for George Floyd

Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputies stationed outside a jail in Oklahoma City took a knee Sunday in solidarity with those protesting the death of George Floyd, evoking applause from a large crowd of onlookers.

Video of the scene showed deputies in uniform, helmets, and carrying long guns kneel in the parking lot in front of the jail. An armored vehicle was also stationed out front to guard the facility.

A crowd, which was held back across the lot behind a barricade, began to cheer and applause in appreciation of the gesture. The video taken by local media showed several uniformed, armed deputies walk across the lot to greet an unarmed black man before shaking hands and embracing in a hug.

Law enforcement also approached the barricade and shook hands with the protesters while Gospel music sounded.

The scene came in stark contrast with what happened outside the Oklahoma County Jail on Saturday night when crowds reportedly threw objects at members of law enforcement and set off fireworks.

Deputies were stationed outside the Oklahoma County Jail on Sunday to ward off anyone trying to storm the building. Though the protest outside the jail remained peaceful Sunday afternoon, according to KOCO, many protests across the country have devolved into violence and riots, with crowd looting businesses, attacking officers, and destroying other property.

Someone in the crowd instructed people to head toward the Oklahoma City police headquarters building, where officers were also seen kneeling and shaking the hands of protesters across a barricade.

Graffiti was seen on the state capitol building, where crowds gathered chanting “Hands Up! Don’t Shoot!” A small pocket of people near the steps of the capitol began to dance and sing.

As day turned into nightfall, violence erupted in the crowd gathered outside the city police headquarters.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced a state of emergency and implemented a curfew for some parts of downtown from Sunday night until Monday morning. Police deployed tear gas on the protesters when the crowd by their headquarters refused to disperse.

At least 11 people were arrested and booked into Oklahoma County Jail on charges ranging from violating the curfew, obstructing an officer, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, to assault and battery on a police officer, KOCO reported.

T. Sheri Dickerson, a leader of Black Lives Matter in Oklahoma City, told the station the group helped organize the initial rally Sunday afternoon, but did not help arrange any overnight activity.