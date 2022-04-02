Oklahoma City's Turner Turnpike 'closed' after shots reportedly fired at police officers
Oklahoma City's Turner Turnpike was blocked due to the incident
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Police near Oklahoma City responded Saturday to a reported shootout with a suspect near the Turner Turnpike, bringing traffic on the major thoroughfare to a standstill in both directions in one area.
The suspect, according to Oklahoma City's Fox 25, fired shots at police officers.
This is a developing story.