Manhunt
Published

Manhunt underway for Oklahoma inmate escapee with history of fleeing prison custody

Frank Logan slipped away from the Oklahoma State Reformatory sometime before 6 p.m. Sunday

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A manhunt is underway in Oklahoma for an inmate who escaped from a state facility on Sunday and was discovered missing during an evening-time roll call, officials said Tuesday.

Frank Logan, 56, slipped away from the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite on Sunday, when he was discovered missing during a 6 p.m. inmate count, the state Department of Corrections (ODOC) said in a press release. A spokesperson for the agency said Tuesday investigators are still looking into how he was able to escape. 

Logan, who has been in ODOC custody since at least 1987, is currently serving multiple sentences, including 60 years for a prior escape from imprisonment, the department said. 

6 TEENS KILLED IN OKLAHOMA CRASH IDENTIFIED, REPORTS SAY

Frank Logan inmate photo, Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Frank Logan inmate photo, Oklahoma Department of Corrections (Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

The ODOC has described him as being a White man with "low-cut balding hair and a goatee." He is weighing about 200 pounds and standing at 5-foot-10. He has a known link to the United Aryan Brotherhood and has swastika tattoos on his upper back and right upper arm and other tattoos on his torso. He allegedly goes by the aliases "Tony Crisp" and "Tony A. Crider."

Anyone who has seen Logan or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Corrections Fugitive Warrants Division at 405-425-2570.   

