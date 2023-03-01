Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma City manhunt underway after Hobby Lobby employee shoots and kills manager at distribution center

The suspect fled in a red Dodge Challenger

Paul Best
By Paul Best
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 1

A Hobby Lobby employee shot and killed a manager at a distribution center on Wednesday afternoon in Oklahoma City, according to police. 

The suspect, described as a Black male about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds, fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger. 

A Hobby Lobby employee shot and killed a manager on Wednesday afternoon. 

(Google Maps)

The suspect had a dispute with the victim before the shooting, according to police. 

"An employee went inside and had an altercation with a manager," Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Rob Robertson told Fox News Digital. "The employee produced a weapon, a firearm of some type, and shot the manager at least one time, and that person is deceased."

A spokesperson for Hobby Lobby deferred comment to police. 

The distribution center in Oklahoma City spans over 10 million square feet and includes warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, and corporate departments. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest