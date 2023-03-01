Oklahoma City manhunt underway after Hobby Lobby employee shoots and kills manager at distribution center

A Hobby Lobby employee shot and killed a manager at a distribution center on Wednesday afternoon in Oklahoma City, according to police.

The suspect, described as a Black male about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds, fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger.

The suspect had a dispute with the victim before the shooting, according to police.

"An employee went inside and had an altercation with a manager," Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Rob Robertson told Fox News Digital. "The employee produced a weapon, a firearm of some type, and shot the manager at least one time, and that person is deceased."

A spokesperson for Hobby Lobby deferred comment to police.

The distribution center in Oklahoma City spans over 10 million square feet and includes warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, and corporate departments.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.