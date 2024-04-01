Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma bridge struck by barge reopens to highway traffic

The OK bridge closure follows the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in MD after a barge collided with one of its main supports

Associated Press
Published
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, US-59 south of Sallisaw is shut down after a barge struck a bridge at the Kerr Reservoir. All lanes on the bridge later re-opened. (Dayton Holland)

An Oklahoma highway was reopened Saturday following its closure for a few hours after a bridge over the Arkansas River was struck by a barge.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed a portion of U.S. Highway 59 south of Sallisaw at around 1:25 p.m. after the barge hit the bridge.

No injuries were reported on the highway or the barge, according to state patrol officials. The bridge crosses the Arkansas River where it enters the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir, which is not far from Oklahoma's border with Arkansas.

BALTIMORE BRIDGE COLLAPSE: MARYLAND GOVERNOR SAYS CONDITIONS ARE CURRENTLY 'UNSAFE’ FOR RESCUE DIVERS

The highway reopened to traffic around 4 p.m.

Damage is seen on a barge after it struck a bridge on the Arkansas River

Damage to a barge that struck a bridge on the Arkansas River is seen in Sallisaw, Arkansas, on March 30, 2024. The Oklahoma State Patrol closed a highway south of Sallisaw after the collision and reopened if after a few hours. (Dayton Holland via AP)

"Engineers inspected the structure and found it safe to reopen," the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said in an email.

A spokesperson for the highway patrol did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on whether officials have determined what caused the barge to hit the bridge.

The news came as engineers began working Saturday to lift a section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland after it crumpled into the Patapsco River after a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its main supports.