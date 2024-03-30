Barge strikes bridge in Oklahoma, halting highway traffic

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A large barge hit a bridge over the Arkansas River in Oklahoma prompting a nearby major highway to temporarily close Saturday, the highway patrol said.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the barge rammed into the bridge near the Kerr Lock & Dam on Saturday afternoon.

US ARMY VETERAN SPECULATES ON WHAT WENT WRONG BEFORE BALTIMORE BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Troopers closed South U.S. Highway 59 about 1:25 p.m. after receiving word of the incident and diverted traffic from the area, state patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart said.

FUNDING BILL TO REPLACE BALTIMORE KEY BRIDGE COULD TAKE SHAPE IN ‘MATTER OF WEEKS,’ TOP HOUSE REPUBLICAN SAYS

There were no reports of injuries on the highway or the barge, Stewart said.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

It was not immediately known what caused the barge to hit the bridge.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation later posted on X that the highway had reopened after engineers inspected the bridge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.