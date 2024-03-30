Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma

Barge strikes bridge in Oklahoma, halting highway traffic

The Arkansas River bridge near US-59 and the Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam was shut down, but has since reopened

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Highway closes in Oklahoma after barge strikes bridge

Highway closes in Oklahoma after barge strikes bridge

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, US-59 south of Sallisaw is shut down after a barge struck a bridge at the Kerr Reservoir. All lanes on the bridge later re-opened. (Dayton Holland)

A large barge hit a bridge over the Arkansas River in Oklahoma prompting a nearby major highway to temporarily close Saturday, the highway patrol said.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the barge rammed into the bridge near the Kerr Lock & Dam on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers closed South U.S. Highway 59 about 1:25 p.m. after receiving word of the incident and diverted traffic from the area, state patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart said.

There were no reports of injuries on the highway or the barge, Stewart said.

It was not immediately known what caused the barge to hit the bridge.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation later posted on X that the highway had reopened after engineers inspected the bridge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

