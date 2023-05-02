Oklahoma bodies found: Grandmother of 3 victims blasts convicted rapist son-in-law

A grieving grandmother is blaming her convicted rapist son-in-law for the murders of his stepchildren, two other girls and his wife in rural Oklahoma after deputies found seven bodies Monday while searching for two missing teens.

The victims, according to Janette Mayo, 59, in addition to both missing girls, are her three grandkids and her daughter.

Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were reported missing early Monday after failing to come home for dinner Sunday.

"Those other four were my daughter Holly Guess, and her children: Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo and, Tiffany Dore Guess," Mayo wrote on Facebook. "My heart does go out to Ivy's and Brittany’s families, but they were not his only victims."

Her son-in-law, Jesse McFadden, 39, had been working as a contractor after his release from prison but was due in court Monday for the start of a child pornography case.

"My daughter loved her children, and yes she married the man who killed them, but she was fooled by his charm," Mayo added. "I hurt just like the other families, but he took my world from me: my grandchildren and my daughter."

Authorities had not yet officially identified the victims Tuesday afternoon.

"Those kids didn't deserve this, and if you're going after all these small kids, you're a piece of crap. And then you take your life? We lost six people yesterday, not seven." — A survivor whom McFadden attacked in 2003, when she was 16

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show McFadden, a convicted rapist, was more recently accused of trading explicit photos with a 16-year-old girl from prison in 2016, using a contraband cellphone.

One of the images that prosecutors said investigators found on the phone showed the victim's learner permit and date of birth.

McFadden was in prison for a violent rape and grand larceny in 2003. He got out in 2020.

"I'm sorry that Holly met him, and I'm sorry that she was traumatized and victimized by him. And I'm sorry that those little girls had to go through this," she said. "That's what I'm sorry about. I'm sorry that the justice system failed them."

The 2003 survivor told Fox News Digital Tuesday that he held a knife to her throat in her dad's mobile home when she was 16, and he was 19. He tied her up with her dad's belts and stuffed her mouth full of socks to gag her. He threatened to kill her and her family, she said, and ordered her to throw their clothes in the washing machine to hide the evidence.

She ran away instead and asked for help from the neighbors, who called 911. She also called her best friend, whose father was the warden at a nearby prison, she said.

"They came straight to my rescue," she told Fox News Digital Tuesday. "They found him at the river with his wrists slit."

It was that earlier attempt at suicide that she said gave her a sickening feeling over the weekend when she learned McFadden was being sought in connection with an Amber Alert regarding two missing teens.

Ivy and Brittany were last seen just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in Henryetta, about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City. An Amber Alert warned that they were believed to be traveling with McFadden, who was due back in court Monday for the start of a trial on child pornography charges.

"Yesterday I had a gut-wrenching feeling that they were going to find this family," the 2003 victim said. "And terrible thoughts just went through my head like, what's he going to do? Because I knew that he had upcoming court dates."

The Amber Alert was canceled Monday after police found seven bodies at a Henryetta property where McFadden lived.

"Those kids didn't deserve this, and if you're going after all these small kids, you're a piece of crap," the 2003 victim said. "And then you take your life? We lost six people yesterday, not seven."

While authorities have not yet confirmed the victims' identities, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddie Rice said indications were that the missing girls were among them.

"We are no longer looking," Rice said. "We believe to have found everything that we were seeking this morning. Our hearts go out to the families and friends, schoolmates and everyone else."

According to the Tulsa-based KJRH, Holly McFadden and her children were all unaccounted for Monday as investigators were working to identify the remains.

The Henryetta school district hosted a community vigil Monday evening and said in a statement that it was calling in grief counselors and clergy to assist the victims' classmates.

"At this time we are all grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students," the district posted on Facebook. "Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days. We will have school, and this will be an extremely difficult day."

