Explosion caught on camera rocks beach town after hit-and-run driver hits gas line, firefighters injured

A North Carolina beach town was rocked Tuesday morning when a hit-and-run driver crashed into a veterinary office gas line, triggering a fiery explosion that sent at least three firefighters to the hospital.

Wilmington Police Department officials said a driver veered off the road and ruptured a gas line near Eastern Carolina Veterinary Medical Center at about 11:30 a.m.

The building exploded about 20 minutes later as firefighters searched inside, scattering debris across the busy road and sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky.

A mayday was called, and at least three firefighters were taken to the hospital, according to police.

Two firefighters are suffering injuries that are not life-threatening, and a third has severe burn injuries to their hands.

Officials said the driver was turning into a car dealership when they struck the gas lines feeding to the building.

The unidentified driver, who appeared to be impaired, fled the scene and was later arrested, according to police.

It is unclear if the suspect has been charged.

According to the veterinary center's website, the location was set to open next month.batt

The explosion happened less than a mile from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

North Carolina Highway Patrol and other federal partners are assisting with the investigation, according to police.

The Wilmington police and fire departments did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.