North Carolina

Explosion caught on camera rocks beach town after hit-and-run driver hits gas line, firefighters injured

Massive North Carolina building blast sends first responders to hospital

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Explosion rocks North Carolina beach town Video

Explosion rocks North Carolina beach town

An explosion prompted by a ruptured gas line shook Wilmington, North Carolina, Tuesday morning. (Jordan Branyon/TMX)

A North Carolina beach town was rocked Tuesday morning when a hit-and-run driver crashed into a veterinary office gas line, triggering a fiery explosion that sent at least three firefighters to the hospital.

Wilmington Police Department officials said a driver veered off the road and ruptured a gas line near Eastern Carolina Veterinary Medical Center at about 11:30 a.m.

The building exploded about 20 minutes later as firefighters searched inside, scattering debris across the busy road and sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky. 

Debris could be seen flying through the air after the explosion Tuesday morning in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Debris could be seen flying through the air after the explosion Tuesday morning in Wilmington, N.C. (Jordan Branyon/TMX)

A mayday was called, and at least three firefighters were taken to the hospital, according to police. 

Two firefighters are suffering injuries that are not life-threatening, and a third has severe burn injuries to their hands.

Officials said the driver was turning into a car dealership when they struck the gas lines feeding to the building. 

Debris litters streets after fiery North Carolina explosion Video

The unidentified driver, who appeared to be impaired, fled the scene and was later arrested, according to police.

It is unclear if the suspect has been charged.

According to the veterinary center's website, the location was set to open next month.batt

Wilmington Fire Department crews extinguish the blaze Tuesday morning.

Wilmington Fire Department crews battle the blaze Tuesday morning. (Wilmington Fire Department)

The explosion happened less than a mile from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

North Carolina Highway Patrol and other federal partners are assisting with the investigation, according to police.

Debris is seen scattered across New Centre Drive in Wilmington, N.C., after a gas leak resulted in a building explosion on Aug. 19, 2025.

Debris is scattered across a roadway in Wilmington, N.C., Tuesday, after a gas leak resulted in a building explosion. (Ken Blevins/Starnews/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Wilmington police and fire departments did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

