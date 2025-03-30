OJ Simpson's Bible from Robert Kardashian Sr. sells for hefty price at auction

A Bible that Robert Kardashian Sr. gave to his former client O.J. Simpson prior to his death has been sold at auction and for a hefty price tag, TMZ first reported.

The late lawyer's daughter, Kim Kardashian, reportedly offered $15,000 to buy the family heirloom, but was turned down, according to the outlet.

Shortly after the 11 p.m. deadline on Saturday, March 29, the Bible sold for $80,276, according to its listing on Goldin Auctions' website.

A total of 49 bids were placed on the Bible, with 14 of those coming on its final day of availability, according to the website.

The Bible also featured an inscription from the late lawyer who represented Simpson during his infamous murder trial.

"O.J., this book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you," the auction posted what they believed the transcription read.

Malcolm LaVergne, the special administrator of O.J.'s estate, told TMZ that he doesn't know who the lucky buyer is but noted that whether you loved Simpson or hated him, it's clear "his legacy endures."

The outlet reported that the estate's auction brought in an estimated $300,000 in sales, listing a number of other items that were sold, including a personally signed and framed photo of Simpson and former President Bill Clinton.

That image sold for over $18,000, while a replica of Simpson's 1968 Heisman Trophy sold for $42,700, the outlet reported.

Simpson won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 as a running back for the University of Southern California, and in 1973 he became the NFL's first running back to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season.

He earned the nickname "Juice" after an 11-year NFL career with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Simpson had an elite team of attorneys known as the "Dream Team" that included Johnnie Cochran, Alan Dershowitz, Robert Kardashian, Shawn Holley, Robert Shapiro and others. They ultimately convinced jurors of enough reasonable doubt to acquit Simpson in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Although the jury found Simpson not guilty of murder charges, his legal troubles continued for decades. He lost a civil lawsuit and was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families. He never paid most of it.

Simpson died after a private battle with prostate cancer on April 10, 2024.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

