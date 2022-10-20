Ohio's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 19
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto: 07-11-25-29-38-49, Kicker: 4-2-2-3-9-8
Estimated jackpot: $38,300,000
Lucky For Life: 01-06-26-28-31, Lucky Ball: 8
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 30,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 7-7-1
Pick 3 Midday: 0-9-7
Pick 4 Evening: 2-3-5-9
Pick 4 Midday: 9-3-4-2
Pick 5 Evening: 5-8-4-8-8
Pick 5 Midday: 4-5-5-9-1
Powerball: 06-08-15-27-42, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $550,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 02-05-20-38-39
Estimated jackpot: $110,000