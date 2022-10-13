Ohio's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Ohio's lottery numbers for Lucky For Life, Pick 5, and more
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto: 05-08-11-22-31-37, Kicker: 1-2-8-6-3-2
Estimated jackpot: $37,800,000
Lucky For Life: 10-14-15-17-30, Lucky Ball: 2
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 494,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 5-2-1
Pick 3 Midday: 7-6-5
Pick 4 Evening: 1-4-1-4
Pick 4 Midday: 2-3-8-3
Pick 5 Evening: 6-9-8-6-4
Pick 5 Midday: 1-4-5-9-7
Powerball: 14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5
Estimated jackpot: $454,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 01-03-04-21-31
Estimated jackpot: $100,000