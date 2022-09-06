Ohio's lottery numbers for Monday, Sept. 5
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Classic Lotto: 01-03-13-19-21-34, Kicker: 8-6-0-3-4-5
Estimated jackpot: $35,300,000
Lucky For Life: 05-10-21-37-39, Lucky Ball: 12
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $191,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 0-6-0
Pick 3 Midday: 9-6-1
Pick 4 Evening: 3-8-3-4
Pick 4 Midday: 5-1-3-4
Pick 5 Evening: 0-9-1-9-5
Pick 5 Midday: 9-0-3-0-4
Powerball: 04-07-32-55-64, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 10-18-27-32-37
Estimated jackpot: $130,000