Ohio's lottery numbers for Monday, Sept. 26
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Classic Lotto: 21-22-25-35-37-45, Kicker: 5-8-0-2-0-6
Estimated jackpot: $36,700,000
Lucky For Life: 05-12-18-21-27, Lucky Ball: 11
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $325,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 6-6-7
Pick 3 Midday: 5-9-7
Pick 4 Evening: 9-2-2-5
Pick 4 Midday: 7-4-1-6
Pick 5 Evening: 3-7-2-5-5
Pick 5 Midday: 1-1-5-0-5
Powerball: 13-20-31-33-59, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $300,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 03-07-17-24-38
Estimated jackpot: $120,000