Ohio woman fearful of neighbor installs ring camera, it may have saved her life

An Ohio man is behind bars after allegedly trying to break into a home with a knife, and it was all caught on a Ring doorbell camera purchased days earlier.



Megan Allen told WLWT she bought the Ring camera on Friday because her neighbor was making her feel uncomfortable. Just after midnight Monday, she said 29-year-old Jolge Alberto Chavez-Reynozo was at her door. She called 911.



Newtown police officers said her actions made every bit of difference.



"He had offered to mow the lawn and came across as just trying to be a friendly neighbor, but his vibes were very, just aggressive to say good morning and good night, and beautiful lady, this and that," Allen said to the TV station.



Multiple police agencies responded to Allen's home. After a foot chase, police arrested Chavez-Reynozo in nearby woods, where he told them he wanted to save her from a big man he saw.



"He didn't fight at all. He just gave us his hands and we were able to handcuff him and take him into custody," Newtown police officer Andrew Niederschmidt said.



Niederschmidt has only been with Newtown police for less than a year and full-time with the department for about three months. He caught and tackled Chavez-Reynozo.



Police Chief Tom Synan said Allen did everything right, and the incident was a good lesson for everyone.



"Because she was calm, because she had that early warning system and because she was able to give us a lot of information, it helped us not only apprehend the suspect, but she helped herself and protected herself and her family," Synan said.



Police said they have not had any encounters with the suspect before, and are working to clarify the suspect's citizenship status.

They are also working to get the video evidence to the prosecutor.

Chavez-Reynozo is charged with attempted burglary, obstructing official business, criminal trespass and carrying a concealed weapon.