Ohio
Published

Jim Jordan allies furious at proposed redistricting map

Proposed map could see Republican Jordan go head to head against Dem. Rep. Joyce Beatty in Ohio

By Houston Keene | Fox News
Allies of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan are furious with the state Senate GOP for potentially putting the prominent House Republican’s seat on the line in a proposed redistricting map, Fox News has learned. 

The Buckeye State’s Senate Republican Party proposed a redistricting map last week that turned heads and drew ire from Jordan’s allies.

According to the proposed map, Jordan could be billed up against Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio for the 4th Congressional District's seat.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks at a news conference on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to reject two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s selected members from serving on the committee investigating the January 6th riots  on July 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. 

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks at a news conference on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to reject two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's selected members from serving on the committee investigating the January 6th riots  on July 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C.  (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Kevin Eichinger, a spokesperson for the Jordan campaign, suggested the proposed map was an attempt to draw the congressman out of his seat.

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, (center) and fellow Democratic members of the House of Representatives Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., and Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., talk to reporters following a meeting with President Biden and senior administration officials at the White House Oct. 26, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, (center) and fellow Democratic members of the House of Representatives Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., and Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., talk to reporters following a meeting with President Biden and senior administration officials at the White House Oct. 26, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"John Boehner tried to draw Mr. Jordan out 10 years ago. It didn't work then. It won't work now," Eichinger said. "Mr. Jordan is running for reelection."

Redistricting has taken the nation by storm ahead of the 2022 elections, with state legislators in each party trying to carve out advantageous districts for their allies. 

Ohio Senate Majority Leader Matt Huffman’s office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

