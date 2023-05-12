Ohio woman escapes captivity after bandits doused her with bleach, beat her: police

Three suspects allegedly held an Ohio woman captive for three days, beat her and burned her with chemicals over a $450 debt, according to court documents.

The victim told police she stayed with the three suspects - Amanda Vance, 32, Tiffany Lyons, 34, and Billy Woolard, 32 - in a Springfield, Ohio, home for the last two and a half weeks.

She made a comment "to an unknown person" that Woolard would not let her leave until she paid $450, court filings obtained by Fox News Digital allege.

This got back to the three suspects, who allegedly took turns beating the victim. The victim later told responding officers from a hospital bed that they would not let her leave, eat or drink for three days, court documents allege.

"(The victim) advised during these three days they continued to beat on her, choked her, cut her clothes off, cut her hair and pour what she thought was bleach on her," the probable cause affidavit read.

She had "visible severe chemical burns to her back and side, cuts and bruising all over her body, and swelling to her legs and face," according to the affidavit, which was written by a Springfield police officer.

Vance allegedly uploaded a Facebook story with pictures of the victim's injuries and wrote, "We beat the breaks off this b----."

While the alleged suspects were asleep one night, the victim slipped out of the house and banged on nearby neighbor's door, who saw bruises all over her body, and let her come inside.

While the victim called her mother, the good Samaritan called 911.

Emergency personnel tended to the victim's injuries and rushed her to the hospital while law enforcement dealt with the suspects.

After a brief standoff, all three were arrested and charged with kidnapping, abduction and felony assault. They appeared in court on Wednesday.

They pleaded not guilty, and the judge set bond at $100,000 for each suspect.

The woman who helped save the victim told WHIO TV7 in an exclusive interview that she thinks the victim would have died if she did not escape when she did.

"They’re monsters, that’s horrible to ever do something, that’s what it says to me," the woman told the local news outlet. "It takes some sick monsters to do something like that to somebody."