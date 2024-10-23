Expand / Collapse search
Ohio

Ohio woman, 77, accused of fatally shooting man who 'jokingly' asked her to shoot him

Kathleen Geiger, 77, said she believed the gun was not loaded

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
An Ohio woman was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man who "jokingly" asked her to shoot him during "harmless banter," according to police.

Kathleen Geiger, 77, is charged with reckless homicide after allegedly killing Arthur Osborne, 58, on Sunday at an apartment in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Police said officers responded to the shooting at around 7:47 p.m. Sunday night to the 2700 block of East Tower Drive. Osborne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Geiger "recklessly caused" Osborne’s death by shooting him once in the pelvic region, according to an affidavit, Fox 19 reported.

The woman told police she and Osborne were "engaged in harmless banter when he jokingly requested she shoot him," police wrote in a sworn statement.

Geiger said she believed her firearm was not loaded, pointed it at Osborne and pulled the trigger.

She shot Osborne in the groin area, according to court documents cited by WLWT.

Prosecutors said at her arraignment that her believing the gun was not loaded was "no excuse," according to the outlet.

"Everyone who possesses a firearm has a responsibility to do it responsibly," one prosecutor said. "You never point a firearm at anything and pull the trigger unless you intend to destroy it. The defendant pointed a firearm at someone and pulled the trigger, resulting in their death."

Police said she eventually provided medical aid to Osborne and called 911.

Geiger’s bond was set at $10,000, and her case will go to a grand jury for possible indictment. The next court date was set for Oct. 31.