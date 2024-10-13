Identity of 'badly decomposed' body found in Ohio car wash released: report

Authorities in Ohio have released the identity of a man that was found inside an abandoned car wash.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office announced on Friday that fingerprints helped identify the body found at the car wash as 53-year-old Christopher M. Coleman, WCMH first reported.

Colman's remains were found inside the former Super Wash in the 1500 block of Holt Road in the Georgesville Square Shopping Plaza, according to WCMH.

Police found Coleman’s body, "badly decomposed," inside one of the car wash bays on Wednesday night.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND INSIDE HOME CONFIRMED AS MISSING NASHVILLE WOMAN: POLICE

Authorities told WCMH that the car wash has a chain link fence surrounding the property, and has been abandoned for several years.

Coleman, who was described as a homeless man, had a criminal history.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND AT CALIFORNIA NUDIST RESORT AFTER COUPLE VANISHES

He was reportedly alive as recently as one month ago, when he was charged with disorderly conduct in Franklin County Municipal Court, WCMH reported.

The fingerprints used to identify Coleman were matched with those taken on Sept. 11, three days after his arrest.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND ON HUSBAND'S PROPERTY IN SEARCH FOR MICHIGAN WOMAN MISSING SINCE 2021

Coleman has also faced charges in municipal court nearly 25 times, including an alleged robbery in 2016 that took place at a west Columbus Huntington Bank.

An autopsy was ordered to determine what caused Coleman's death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation into this case is ongoing.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for comment and did not immediately receive a response.