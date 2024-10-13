WATCH: Ohio dad dragged under car by 9-year-old, facing criminal charges

An Ohio dad who was dragged under a car while supposedly teaching his 9-year-old son to drive, is now facing criminal charges, according to local reports.

Clejuan Williams, 36, of Toledo, was allegedly intoxicated while teaching his son how to drive, WTVG reported, citing police.

Dramatic video obtained by Fox News Digital shows a vehicle backing out of a residential driveway. In the video, the car appears to creep at a steady pace before barreling out of the driveway and slamming into a pole across the street.

A man standing on the driver’s side is pushed to the ground by the open door and dragged under the car.

According to police, Williams had told his son to press down on the pedal. His son, not knowing which pedal his dad was referring to, allegedly pressed down on the gas pedal.

Williams’ neighbor told WTVG said he is recovering in the hospital. The neighbor said Williams told him he was trying to get his keys back – not teaching his son to drive – when the accident happened.

Williams is charged with wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle and endangering children.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Toledo police for updates.