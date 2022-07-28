Expand / Collapse search
US
Ohio, Tennessee River valleys to see flash flood risks

Heat advisories remain in effect over the next several days

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A stalled front stretching across the nation’s heartland will bring the risk of heavy rain and storms for the rest of the week.  

ST. LOUIS FLOODING: AT LEAST 1 DEAD IN HISTORIC EVENT

The biggest risk will be flash flooding – especially across the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys.

Rain still forecast in the Kentucky area

Rain still forecast in the Kentucky area (Fox News)

Strong-to-severe storms will fire up across the Northeast and down into the mid-Atlantic throughout Thursday.

The threat of severe storms in the northeastern U.S.

The threat of severe storms in the northeastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Stormy weather is continuing for the Southwest and sections of the Plains, with the effects of the monsoon season and lingering fronts.

Heat alerts across the U.S.

Heat alerts across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The heat is still a big story for much of the U.S., with the Northwest setting more record highs.  

Heat advisories and warnings remain in effect for the rest of the week.

