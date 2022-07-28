Ohio, Tennessee River valleys to see flash flood risks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A stalled front stretching across the nation’s heartland will bring the risk of heavy rain and storms for the rest of the week.

The biggest risk will be flash flooding – especially across the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys.

Strong-to-severe storms will fire up across the Northeast and down into the mid-Atlantic throughout Thursday.

Stormy weather is continuing for the Southwest and sections of the Plains, with the effects of the monsoon season and lingering fronts.

The heat is still a big story for much of the U.S., with the Northwest setting more record highs.

Heat advisories and warnings remain in effect for the rest of the week.