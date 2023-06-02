Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Texas dad Colby Richards found safe; family 'overjoyed'

Authorities confirmed that Richards was found safe walking in The Woodlands area of Texas

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Texas authorities on Friday found Colby Richards, a husband and father of two, exactly one week after he went missing from his home in Spring.

Richards, 31, woke up early on May 26 and disappeared from home without his phone or wallet, according to his family, who had been organizing search efforts for a week to help find him.

"Hallelujah and praise the Lord!!! Colby has been found alive! We don't have details yet, but we are overjoyed at the positive outcome. We will share what we can when we can," his family wrote in a Friday afternoon Facebook post.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed Friday that Richards was found "safe walking in the area of Research Forest and Kuykendahl, The Woodlands."

TEXAS DAD VANISHES AFTER WIFE MAKES ODD DISCOVERY IN BACKYARD

Colby Richards poses with his dogs outside

Colby's water bottle was discovered "near the trailhead in the wooded area with trails and stuff behind where they live," his cousin explained. (Facebook/ Help Us Find Colby Richards)

"Mr. Richards is being evaluated by MCHD medics and a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Unit," the sheriff's office wrote. "Detectives will eventually speak with Colby Richards about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance; however, it will be some time before he is interviewed."

The sheriff's office and Richards' family thanked the community for their help in locating the 31-year-old father.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.