Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Girl, 4, found dead in Florida canal near family's vacation rental

Florida officials say the girl's family was staying in a VRBO vacation rental home

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Dozens of children reported missing in Cleveland in a matter of weeks Video

Dozens of children reported missing in Cleveland in a matter of weeks

Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the 'alarming' trend and encourages parents to monitor their children's social media.

A 4-year-old girl in Florida was found dead near her family's vacation rental in Port Charlotte, Florida, officials said on Friday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the girl, 4-year-old Evelyn Geer, had been missing for "several hours" after wandering off from her family's VRBO vacation rental home. 

Deputies said that Greer was located along the water's edge down the canal behind the vacation rental home her family was staying in.

Greer's body was found while officials were searching the area by boat.

MIAMI COP, PREGNANT WOMAN ASSAULTED MAN THEY WERE BOTH DATING: POLICE

Florida child

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office earlier on Friday said that the girl, 4-year-old Evelyn Geer, has been missing for "several hours" after wandering off her family's VRBO vacation rental home.  (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

"Please keep the family in your prayers as they go through this unbearable time," the sheriff's office said.

FLORIDA MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER FOUND MURDERED AT HOME NEAR HER WAILING INFANT

The sheriff's office was using air search methods as well as a bloodhound dog to assist in looking for the child.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Port Charlotte is located about 45 minutes away from Fort Myers, Florida.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.