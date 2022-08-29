Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio students returning to school after teachers end strike, sign contract

Columbus teacher's new contract calls for 4% raises each year with building improvements also included

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Students in Ohio's largest school district were returning Monday to classrooms after members of the union representing teachers and other employees approved a contract, ending a strike that began a week ago.

The Columbus Education Association's nearly 4,500 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other education professionals on Sunday voted 71% to 29% to approve the new three-year contract with Columbus City Schools.

The pact calls for 4% raises each year of the contract. It includes plans for building improvements to ensure that spaces are climate controlled, reduces class sizes and offers innovative paid leave benefits.

OHIO'S LOTTERY NUMBERS FOR SUNDAY, AUG. 28

Students show support for their striking teachers outside Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 24, 2022. On Monday morning, Columbus students returned to classrooms after the strike ended.

Students show support for their striking teachers outside Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 24, 2022. On Monday morning, Columbus students returned to classrooms after the strike ended. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

OHIO'S LARGEST SCHOOL DISTRICT SET TO GO ON STRIKE 2 DAYS BEFORE CLASSES START

"More than 4,000 of our members stood strong on the picket line, our community joined the fight, and we won victories on all three of these issues that will impact every one of the nearly 50,000 students in Columbus City Schools," union spokesperson Regina Fuentes said in a statement.

The president of the school board, Jennifer Adair, said the agreement puts children first.

PARENTS OF 6-YEAR-OLD OHIO GIRL SPEAK OUT AFTER DAUGHTER ESCAPES KIDNAPPER WHILE TAKING OUT TRASH

Union members went on strike Aug. 22 for the first time since 1975 and a "conceptual agreement" had been reached Thursday, tentatively ending the strike. The district’s 47,000 students began the school year remotely last week.