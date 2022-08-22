Ohio's largest school district set to go on strike 2 days before classes start

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio's largest school district is set to go on strike Monday after rejecting the school board's final offer late Sunday evening.

More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members rejected the latest contract proposal following five months of meetings between union leaders and school district administrators in an effort to reach a new deal. The union, which represents more than 4,000 school teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees, will go on strike just two days before the start of the school year.

"This strike is about our students who deserve a commitment to modern schools with heating and air conditioning, smaller class sizes, and a well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and P.E," the CEA said in a statement released.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released a statement, urging teachers to return to their schools and emphasizing the importance of having children in the classroom.

"The CEA and the school district must return to the table and get our kids back in the classroom. A responsible solution is within reach, but only if negotiations restart now," the statement read.

Jennifer Adair, Columbus Board of Education president, also released a statement shortly after the vote concluded, saying: "Tonight’s vote by the Columbus Education Association (CEA) is incredibly disappointing. We are saddened by the unfortunate situation our families, our community and, most importantly, our children now face."

Adair stated their offer to the union "put children first and prioritized their education and their growth." The statement continued on to outline the offer put forth Sunday, saying the offer was "responsive" to the union's concerns.

"School starts on Wednesday, which means our children will be learning online. We know this is not ideal, but we have an obligation to continue educating and supporting students despite the current circumstances," Adair said. "We value and respect our teachers, and we will continue on a path toward collaborative solutions that address what is best for our children."

The most recent offer included an annual 3% salary increase for three years, as well as 30 days of paid family leave, according to Cleveland.com. This is the first time the union has gone on strike since 1975, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.