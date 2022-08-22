Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Ohio's largest school district set to go on strike 2 days before classes start

This is the first time Columbus Education Association members go on strike since 1975

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio's largest school district is set to go on strike Monday after rejecting the school board's final offer late Sunday evening. 

More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members rejected the latest contract proposal following five months of meetings between union leaders and school district administrators in an effort to reach a new deal. The union, which represents more than 4,000 school teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees, will go on strike just two days before the start of the school year.  

"This strike is about our students who deserve a commitment to modern schools with heating and air conditioning, smaller class sizes, and a well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and P.E," the CEA said in a statement released.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released a statement, urging teachers to return to their schools and emphasizing the importance of having children in the classroom. 

SCHOOL SHORTAGE RESULT OF 'DEMEANING' TEACHERS, LIMITING CURRICULUM: FLORIDA EDUCATION ASSOC. PRESIDENT

The most recent offer included an annual 3% salary increase for three years, as well as 30 days of paid family leave, according to Cleveland.com.

The most recent offer included an annual 3% salary increase for three years, as well as 30 days of paid family leave, according to Cleveland.com. (iStock)

"The CEA and the school district must return to the table and get our kids back in the classroom. A responsible solution is within reach, but only if negotiations restart now," the statement read. 

Jennifer Adair, Columbus Board of Education president, also released a statement shortly after the vote concluded, saying: "Tonight’s vote by the Columbus Education Association (CEA) is incredibly disappointing. We are saddened by the unfortunate situation our families, our community and, most importantly, our children now face."

SCHOOL SHORTAGE RESULT OF 'DEMEANING' TEACHERS, LIMITING CURRICULUM: FLORIDA EDUCATION ASSOC. PRESIDENT

Adair stated their offer to the union "put children first and prioritized their education and their growth." The statement continued on to outline the offer put forth Sunday, saying the offer was "responsive" to the union's concerns. 

The union will go on strike just two days before the start of the school year.

The union will go on strike just two days before the start of the school year. (iStock, File)

"School starts on Wednesday, which means our children will be learning online. We know this is not ideal, but we have an obligation to continue educating and supporting students despite the current circumstances," Adair said. "We value and respect our teachers, and we will continue on a path toward collaborative solutions that address what is best for our children."

NEW JERSEY TEACHERS UNION CONDEMNS PARENTS AS 'EXTREMIST' IN NEW AD

The most recent offer included an annual 3% salary increase for three years, as well as 30 days of paid family leave, according to Cleveland.com. This is the first time the union has gone on strike since 1975, according to the Columbus Dispatch. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.