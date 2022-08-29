Parents of 6-year-old Ohio girl speak out after daughter escapes kidnapper while taking out trash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A six-year-old Ohio girl just barely escaped an attempted kidnapping while taking out the trash in front of her home in broad daylight.

Ken'adi Nash, who escaped her attempted abductor, joined "Fox & Friends First" alongside her parents Ricky Nash and Mandie Miller-Nash to discuss the harrowing incident, which was all caught on camera.

"Definitely have a talk with your kid," Miller-Nash told co-host Todd Piro. "Let them know about stranger danger… This can happen in an instant, in a blink of an eye… I just want them to have talks with their kids and let them know that this is real, and it can happen, and to use the necessary precautions… if something would ever happen like this."

Ricky Mann said he chased down the alleged perpetrator, Deric McPherson, 33, shortly before he was arrested. McPherson was charged with abduction and gross sexual imposition.

"I just jumped in the car to make sure he wouldn't get away," Mann said. "She was obviously safe with us, and I wanted to make sure that he didn't go down the street and attempt to take another kid."

Mann recalled a "dark stare" when he finally encountered the suspect.

"I pretty much told him he should be ashamed of himself, and I hope he gets what he deserves," Ricky noted.

McPherson did not say anything to Ken'adi when he grabbed her by the arm, but she knew she needed to scream to garner attention to the incident after talking to her mom about what to do in a "stranger danger" emergency like this.

Miller-Nash said despite talking to her daughter about what to do in the event of a similar situation, she was still shocked by the brazen attempt.

"We've lived here for four years, and we've felt pretty safe," she said. "I would have never thought that anything like this would happen at all."