Ohio
Published

Ohio State Patrol arrests alleged drunk driver who crashed into highway sign about impaired drivers

The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
An Ohio roadway sign posted to stop impaired drivers did just that when an alleged impaired driver veered off the road, hit it and came to a stop, police said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said they received a call for a reckless driver on St. Patrick’s Day along State Route 32 in Batavia. When they arrived at the scene, they found a sedan had run over a sign that provided the number to report drug activity or impaired drivers.

The driver was subsequently arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired.

"On St. Patrick's Day, our Batavia Post received a call for a reckless vehicle on SR 32. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle crashed, striking our @OSHP drug activity/impaired driver sign. This motorist was arrested for OVI," the state patrol Southwest Ohio division tweeted.

OSHP said a driver was arrested on St. Patrick's Day for operating a vehicle while impaired along SR 32.

OSHP said a driver was arrested on St. Patrick's Day for operating a vehicle while impaired along SR 32. (Twitter/OSHP_SWOhio)

Photos taken at the scene show the sign was knocked several feet from where it was initially posted. Deep tire tracks could also be seen in the grass near the sign.

A sign with information on how to report drunk drivers was knocked over by an impaired driver, OSHP said.

A sign with information on how to report drunk drivers was knocked over by an impaired driver, OSHP said. (Twitter/OSHP_SWOhio)

An impaired driver hit a sign that included the information on how to report impaired drivers, OSHP said on social media.

An impaired driver hit a sign that included the information on how to report impaired drivers, OSHP said on social media. (Twitter/OSHP_SWOhio)

There were no reports of injuries.

OSHP encouraged drivers to call #677 if they see potential drunk or dangerous driving on Ohio roads.